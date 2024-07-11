Shaquille O'Neal Foundation announces plans for new Las Vegas youth facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several community organizations are coming together to bring a new youth facility to life in east Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, and Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada announced plans for a new 17,000-square-foot facility, which will be located near N. Lamb Boulevard and Kell Lane.

It's also a unique location in the valley because it is close to three public elementary schools: Ruben P. Diaz Elementary School, Lomie G. Heard Elementary School, and Manuel Cortez Elementary School.

The new facility will sit on five acres of land, which was donated by the Clark County School District.

"I had been looking at this piece of land for years because the school district wasn't going to develop it. What kind of project can we really put on this land," said Andy Bischel, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. "[CCSD's] willingness to turn it over, the school board and superintendent willingly gave us the land, had to transfer it to the municipality. The county accepted that responsibility, turned it over to the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, and that put [the project] on a path."

According to Bischel, the facility will help serve the community by providing services for a wide range of ages.

"There's an early childhood development center. That's licensed childcare. That's infant to five years old. Boys & Girls Club, six to 18. Communities In Schools, 18 to 24," Bischel said. "We're taking care of kids from infancy to 24 years of age. Those things all come together and make this an ideal project for everybody."

Perry Rogers, who is the chairman of The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's board, said this project will also be a first.

"It's the first alumni center for Communities In Schools in America. It's the first time that Communities In Schools in America and the Boys & Girls Club are going to be building a facility together in the country," Rogers explained. "We hope that will take place many, many, many more times."

Education has played a big role in O'Neal's life. You may not know this but the NBA Hall of Famer also has a Doctorate in Education from Barry University in Miami. The organizations involved in this project also hold a special place in O'Neal's heart.

"Growing up in the projects of northern New Jersey, my parents couldn't afford babysitters. Luckily, my aunt worked at the Boys & Girls Club right across the street. My instructions were, excuse my French, after school, take your ass over there and you better not be on the streets by the time we come pick you up," O'Neal said. "My aunt was very smart. She could see things I couldn't see. Every time I came in, I had to show her a progress report. If I didn't do good on my school works, she would make me do academics. She would always tell me whatever you want to dream, just dream about it."

O'Neal also serves on the national board for Communities In Schools. He has been active in the Las Vegas community hosting fundraising events like The Event at the MGM Grand, which raises money for his foundation, and using that money to give back through events like the annual Shaq-a-Claus and Shaq-To-School programs.

For example, after Wednesday's press conference, O'Neal gave backpacks full of school supplies to Las Vegas students.

"Sometimes, you work one or two jobs. You've got to pay for food. You got to pay cable. You got to pay the phone bill. You don't have time to get your kids the gear they want," O'Neal said. "I have a lot and at the end, it's about doing the right thing."

He added that at the end of the day, he has a heart for kids and just wants to find ways to help.

"I'm very successful, did a lot of great things but the thing I love to do now is to make my mother proud," O'Neal said. "I've been coming to Las Vegas for 30 years. Whenever I join a community, I try to do the right thing. For me, it's not about publicity. It's not about likes. It's about what I was taught. It makes my mother proud. It makes my family proud. It's the right thing to do."

For everyone involved with the project, it's that mindset which is pushing the project forward.

"He wants to make sure people feel supported, they feel loved, and kids that are the most vulnerable, they're looking for that the most and he wanted to be there for them," Rogers said. "I can't tell you how much that has inspired everyone here."