Shaping First Friday: Homegrown artist credits community, Goodmans with downtown growth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back in the day, this downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday really wasn't an area that folks were flocking too.

Very few local artists... Remember the early days of first friday! but homegrown artist Jerry Misko does and he says it's pretty remarkable to see all the growth.

Jerry remembers the idea behind First Friday, also to promote was happening in the arts scene downtown, to the rest of the valley.

"Let's get people downtown and show people there's some cool stuff happening down here and that it's safe to come downtown. You know, downtown is kind of a bit of a wrap over the years, especially 20 years ago," he said.

Misko is also one of the original artists to showcase his work at First Friday 20 years ago. Back then, it was just a small arts neighborhood.

"There was a neighborhood, there was Cindy Funkhouser, had the farmhouse over off of like Maine and Colorado and West, but had the arts factory. And those were kind of like the two hubs on either side of Charleston on Main Street there. And that's where the arts activities were happening back in the late nineties, early 2002," Misko said.

The artist credits the enthusiasm of former Mayor Oscar Goodman and Mayor Carolyn Goodman with downtown's growth.

"Oscar was very in with downtown, and Carolyn behind him afterwards also very supportive of downtown and wanted to see that part of the park town flourish."

The downtown of today is flourishing with arts, eateries and bars. The place is now bustling 7 days a week, especially on the monthly First Friday events.

We asked Misko if it surprises him to still see First Friday go on today.

"Yeah, it's pretty surprising that it's lasted as long as it has, you know, Las Vegas, this things turn quick, turn really quick. But to have something at 21 years old is really great."