LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the incredible contributions of women who have made a lasting impact in our community. As part of our feature series, Channel 13 is spotlighting a woman who has not only shaped her own destiny but has done so with precision, passion, and a bit of eyebrow magic.

Cassandra Rios, the self-made entrepreneur behind Brow Cass, owns a thriving beauty business that has turned heads—and transformed lives—one perfectly arched brow at a time.

Hear her inspiring journey here:

Shaping a Legacy: The Inspiring Journey of Brow Cass

Her story begins in the small town of Rosarito, Mexico, where she was raised by her grandparents. Although Cassandra was born in the U.S., it was in Rosarito that she first dared to dream big. At the age of 18, Cassandra packed her bags and moved back to the United States, ready to begin a new chapter. There was one small challenge, though — she spoke little to no English. But that didn’t stop her.

"I only knew a few words like 'Hi,' 'How much?' and 'Where’s the restroom?'" she said. For many, that could have been a barrier too high to overcome. But not for Cassandra.

Finding her passion

At 22, Cassandra discovered her passion for beauty.

“If I couldn’t speak it, I told myself, I can show it,” she recalls. That’s when she began creating videos, showcasing her natural talent for shaping and defining brows.

Soon, Cassandra built a loyal clientele, and the demand for her work grew. But running a business? That was a whole new challenge. Despite her passion for beauty, she had no formal business experience.

“I had dreams, but I just wanted to do brows. I didn’t know how to run a business,” she admits.

Determined to make her dream a reality, Cassandra turned to YouTube, using it as her classroom to learn everything from branding to bookkeeping, even the basics of taxes and forming an LLC.

“I taught myself how to make taxes, how to do LLCs, everything I needed to know to run my business,” she says.

Today, her Instagram page boasts nearly 200,000 followers, and her platform has earned international recognition.

Last year, Cassandra received a monumental opportunity to showcase her skills on a global stage when she was featured on the hit reality television show Queer Eye.

“I flew straight to my grandma’s house, turned on the TV, and showed her that I was on the show. That was the moment I knew she was so proud. All of her sacrifices were worth it,” she said.

Cassandra credits much of her success to her family and dedicated team. But her story isn’t just about achieving her dreams, it’s about inspiring others to follow theirs.

“I feel like if you do things with your heart, if you’re really passionate about it, dreams really do come true. Look around, there’s something for everyone,” she says.

Her words are a testament to the power of hard work, self-belief, and a little bit of brow magic.