Shake Shack set to open first drive-thru location in Southern Nevada

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shake Shack is getting ready to open its first drive-thru location in Southern Nevada.

On Monday, company officials announced it will be located at 1830 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

The Grand Opening is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

According to restaurant officials, the first 100 guests attending the Grand Opening will receive complimentary branded cold cups. Officials said they will also donate $1 from every sandwich sold on Opening Day to Three Square Food Bank.

This will be Shake Shack's fifth location and first drive-thru in the state.