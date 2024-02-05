'Several' people missing after avalanche at Lee Canyon; search underway

(KTNV) — Several people are reported missing after an avalanche in Lee Canyon on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed search and rescue crews were en route to the area.

Search teams expect to meet hazardous conditions in the Spring Mountains, which have received several feet of new snowfall over the past few days.

The area is also under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office.

Residents and members of the public are urged to avoid travel on state Routes 156 and 157 (Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads), Clark County officials warned.

Police asked the public to avoid the area entirely until weather conditions improve.

"We will have more information soon," police stated.

This is a developing story.