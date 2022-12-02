Several major sporting events taking place in Las Vegas this weekend

Several major events are taking place in Las Vegas throughout the weekend, from NFR to PAC 12.

NFR has brought traffic to the Thomas and Mack Center and along the nearby intersection of Tropicana Ave. and Paradise Rd.

Travel to the rodeo has been made easier with the help of the LVCVA. They're offering a free shuttle to and from several strip casinos.

More information can be found here.

December 2nd is First Friday in the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.

There, tourists and locals can enjoy local art, music, food and fun.

The festivities will take place starting at 1025 South First St.

Park & Ride services are being offered.

Visitors can park in the City of Las Vegas parking garage at 500 South Main St. and take the bus.

It runs from 3 p.m. to midnight.

College football fans, PAC 12 is in town.

The event kicked off Friday at 5:00 p.m. but traffic around Allegiant stadium is expected to be busy throughout the big sports weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the LA Chargers at Allegiant stadium, Sunday, with kick-off at 1:25 p.m..

The Hacienda bridge will be closed to traffic and reserved for foot traffic only.

Expect delays along the I-15 Northbound and Southbound, Dean Martin, Russell Rd. as well as other roads surrounding Allegiant stadium.