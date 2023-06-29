Watch Now
Local News

Several Henderson dog parks closed for maintenance work

Henderson dog park closures
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 14:12:53-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dog parents in Henderson may have to find other places to take their precious pooches.

That's because city officials said some dog parks are being closed for seasonal turf maintenance. They add the parks will be closed from 6 a.m. to midnight. You can see the full list below.

Acacia
Back (Small dog): June 26-July 20

Amador Vista
Large dog: July 10-August 17
Small dog: July 10-August 17

Cactus Wren
Large dog: June 27-August 9
Small dog: August 9-September 20
All dog: August 9-September 20

Dos Escuelas
All dog: July 10-August 17

Heritage Park
Large dog: May15-July 3
All dog: July 5-August 7
Small dog: August 7-August 28

Hidden Falls
Small dog: Until July 20

Horizon Crest
Large dog: June 27-August 9
Small dog: August 9-September 6
All dog: September 6-October 4

Paseo Vista
All dog: August 16-September 27

