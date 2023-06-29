Several Henderson dog parks closed for maintenance work

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dog parents in Henderson may have to find other places to take their precious pooches.

That's because city officials said some dog parks are being closed for seasonal turf maintenance. They add the parks will be closed from 6 a.m. to midnight. You can see the full list below.

Acacia

Back (Small dog): June 26-July 20

Amador Vista

Large dog: July 10-August 17

Small dog: July 10-August 17

Cactus Wren

Large dog: June 27-August 9

Small dog: August 9-September 20

All dog: August 9-September 20

Dos Escuelas

All dog: July 10-August 17

Heritage Park

Large dog: May15-July 3

All dog: July 5-August 7

Small dog: August 7-August 28

Hidden Falls

Small dog: Until July 20

Horizon Crest

Large dog: June 27-August 9

Small dog: August 9-September 6

All dog: September 6-October 4

Paseo Vista

All dog: August 16-September 27