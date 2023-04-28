Settling down: Oscar and Carolyn Goodman put down roots in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Speaking with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, it's clear their kids are their pride and joy.

The Goodmans have four adult children, including Oscar Jr., who spoke to Channel 13 about what it was like growing up with the couple who'd go on to become mayors of Las Vegas.

"We had a mainly ordinary life," said Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr., the oldest of the Goodman children.

He says he loved his childhood. Oscar Jr. admits he and his siblings were exposed to some famous and interesting characters thanks to their parents.

Overall, he says, his mom and dad were your typical loving and nurturing parents — and definitely loving toward each other.

"Very much so. Never an hour went by without a display of affection. You know, they always told each other that they loved them. And it was always a very loving environment," Goodman said.

The Goodmans tell Channel 13 they always knew they wanted kids, but they had trouble having their own.

"We both just looked at each other and said, 'Well, maybe we can get lucky and adopt a child,'" Carolyn Goodman said.

They would end up adopting a total of four children: Oscar Jr., Ross, Eric and their little girl, Cara.

"Each of them have made us very, very happy and proud. The oldest is an oncologist. He's a clinician as well as a researcher... Ross is a lawyer and a businessman... And then my youngest son, Eric... Eric's a judge. He's a JP and very well respected... Cara is in charge of the therapy counseling over at UMC in the burn and trauma units. So we've hit the jackpot," said former Mayor Oscar Goodman.

TRICIA KEAN: "It sounds like you've been excellent parents, though."

OSCAR GOODMAN: "Well, Carolyn was a wonderful mother. I was always working."

Oscar may give Carolyn most of the credit for raising their children, but Oscar Jr. says both his parents made a significant impact.

"We all know the truth, and I would agree with that she did the bulk of the work. But my dad was also instrumental. He was kind of like the energy behind, you know, he motivated my mom to do her very best," he said.

He says his dad also motivated him to do his best.

"You should always be thinking of others. Everything you do, you shouldn't expect anything in return. You should do it because you want to help other people," Goodman said. "And that was very instrumental in my career decisions. My dad always told me to keep options open. In fact, I probably wouldn't have been a doctor if it weren't for my dad."

He says his mother and father have lived their entire lives to serve others.

"It makes me feel proud, because I know they had a big role in getting, for instance, professional sports teams here, but they're not asking for the credit. They're doing it because it's what's best for the city," Goodman said. "They love Las Vegas — and that, to me, that means everything."

