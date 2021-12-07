Settlement reached in sex assault case involving Top Golf in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another major legal development in the sex assault case involving Top Golf.

The federal lawsuit against the driving range and former chef Silvino Hinojosa has been settled.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

RELATED: New lawsuit accuses Topgolf of covering up for 'serial sexual predator' in 'dehumanizing, toxic work environment'

In August, Hinojosa pleaded guilty to felony attempted sexual assault of two former employees.

The recent settlement resolves the civil case brought by four former employees -- three women and the man who tried to help them take their concerns to corporate leadership.

Hinojosa was accused of attacking co-workers in the kitchen at Top Golf.

The lawsuit called him a serial sexual predator.

Despite numerous written complaints, the lawsuit says Hinojosa wasn't fired until employees went over Top Golf's head to MGM -- which is the company's landlord.