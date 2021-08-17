Deadly crash reported near Flamingo Road, Tenaya Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash has been reported near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way. Road closures are in effect.

Police say a single-vehicle collided into a light pole west of the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Flamingo is closed in both directions between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives. Other drivers should seek alternate routes.

MAP OF THE AREA



#FASTALERT 4:57 AM, Aug 17 2021

Crash Flamingo Rd EB At New Forest Dr

All lanes blocked

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

