Deadly crash reported near Flamingo Road, Tenaya Way

Police have confirmed the crash near Flamingo and Tenaya Way is fatal. Avoid the area.
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 5:44 AM, Aug 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash has been reported near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way. Road closures are in effect.

Police say a single-vehicle collided into a light pole west of the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Flamingo is closed in both directions between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives. Other drivers should seek alternate routes.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

