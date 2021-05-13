Serious crash near Tropicana, Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a serious crash near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

A female has been transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Motorists may want to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

