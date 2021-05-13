Watch
Serious crash near Tropicana, Decatur Boulevard

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 17:13:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a serious crash near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

A female has been transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Motorists may want to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

