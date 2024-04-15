Seniors fight back against burglars after break-in spree with neighborhood watch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at the Arioso Senior Apartments, an affordable senior living community in the southwest valley off of Blue Diamond Road and Quarterhorse Lane, are breathing a little easier after a spree of vehicle break-ins stopped.

Channel 13 spoke with residents of that community Jan. 29after they reported more than a dozen vehicle break-ins in the span of three months.

Residents told Channel 13, after setting up a neighborhood watch program, their problems practically disappeared.

“I’m impressed because there have been no break-ins, from what I can tell," said two-year Arioso Senior Apartment resident Tim Barber.

Before neighborhood watch, residents said two vehicles were stolen and another 16 were burglarized from Oct. 16 through Jan. 29.

“At one point, our parking lot was covered with crushed glass from our windows," said neighborhood watch leader the Rev. Vickie Caldwell.

Caldwell said they have 14 captains, and the entire community is working together to monitor the property where they live, following these simple rules.

“See something, say something, do something," Caldwell said.

It's not only the residents keeping an eye out; Metro Police is, too.

"They still do come in, drop through to see what’s going on, because we are part of neighborhood watch," Caldwell said.

Metro's neighborhood watch division has officers tasked to help programs like this one set up by these seniors.

They told Channel 13, officers visited Arioso Senior Apartments two months ago for their first neighborhood watch meeting.

As for security, the complex does not have an entry gate but does have brick walls and one entrance blocked off.

Residents said they're acting as security guards, walking around the complex around the clock to protect the community.

“Thieves are weak, if they see something out of the ordinary, which is us being out there at 3 o’clock in the morning, they’re going to take off," said a man who refers to himself as Cowboy who is part of the neighborhood watch.

Residents say their efforts have been successful after more than 10 unknown cars turned away after seeing someone in front of the complex.

They said they'll continue to protect this complex.

“The jokes on you because we are going to do something about it," said Arioso resident of four months Karol Davis.

“If I have to protect myself or help anyone else, I will do that," said neighborhood watch captain Wayne Jackson.

Residents and managers at the complex said they're working together to continue to decrease the amount of break-ins.

Residents said they're also making sure to take valuables out of their cars at night and to double check they locked their doors to continue to prevent more break-ins.