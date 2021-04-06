Senior centers in Clark County reopening after being closed because of pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County’s senior centers will be the first in the Las Vegas Valley to re-open to the public on Tuesday, April 6. Commissioner Michael Naft will be on-hand to welcome the community back to the West Flamingo Senior Center at 6255 W Flamingo Road at 8 a.m.

The West Flamingo facility and the Cora Coleman Senior Center are the County’s two dedicated senior centers. The County provides senior-focused programming and space at other community centers, as well, including Bob Price, Cambridge, Parkdale, Walnut, Whitney, Winchester Dondero, Moapa Valley and Sandy Valley.

More than 3 out of 4 seniors at least 70 years old have been vaccinated across Clark County, as have 54 percent of those 60-69 year old, according to March 31 data from the Southern Nevada Health District. Those figures are expected to grow, officials said.

“It is important to provide a safe space for our seniors to socialize and recreate,” said Commissioner Naft, whose district includes the West Flamingo Senior Center. “Seniors have been getting vaccinated and more are doing so every day. Opening the senior centers is a wonderful milestone as we safely return to normal.”

Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, whose district includes the Cora Coleman Senior Center, agreed. “It was heartbreaking to have to close our senior centers last year since they are central to so many seniors’ lives,” she said. “It is gratifying that we can reopen them now, even if we are limited to 50-percent capacity.”

On Tuesday at West Flamingo, Canasta will be played at 8 a.m., line dancing will take place at 8:30 a.m. and more will occur throughout the day.

Capacity at the centers is limited by state mandate to 50 percent, and registration is required for the centers’ activities. Masks will be required, temperatures will be checked, and seniors will be asked to maintain social distancing. Seniors and guests must provide verification of at least the first dose of vaccine no less than 14 days prior to attending a center, a precaution recommended by the Southern Nevada Health District. Vaccine cards are accepted as documentation for verification.

Seniors may register by phone or by walk-in. The West Flamingo Senior Center may be reached at (702) 455-7742. Cora Coleman may be reached at (702) 455-7617. Session 3 classes run Monday, April 12 through May 22, and seniors are encouraged to register for those.

The West Flamingo Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It features a multipurpose room for pickleball and other activities, dance room, game room with ping pong and pool tables, craft room, lending library, card room, meeting room, exercise room and horseshow pits.

Cora Coleman is open Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features a multipurpose room, fitness room for cardio and strength training, dance room, game room, meeting rooms, swimming pool and lending library for books and DVDs. Games are loaned out for use in the park and bocce ball, cornhole and pickleball are played. The indoor pool will be open Wednesday, April 7 and will have lap swim available Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lap lane reservations are required and will be offered in 40-minute blocks at the top of each hour. Reservations can be made online or at the pool front desk. All reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Please plan on arriving and leaving in swim attire, as showers and lockers will not be available.

Senior-focused programming and space also will return to the County’s other community centers, officials said.

The County’s other community centers are operating on a limited basis due to the scheduling of School Daze classes. COVID-19 safety measures such as temperature checks, masking and social distancing are in effect. To learn more, please visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

