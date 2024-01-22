Watch Now
Semi-truck hauling bottled water goes up in flames at Death Valley National Park

Posted at 7:02 AM, Jan 22, 2024
DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — A semi-truck hauling bottled water has been deemed a total loss after going up in flames at Death Valley National Park.

On Friday, park officials released more information about the incident, which happened on Jan. 10.

Responders at the scene state they believe the trailer brakes overheated as the truck was going down CA-190 eastbound from Town Pass. They state CA-190 is the only road within Death Valley National Park that commercial traffic is allowed on.

According to park rangers, the melting water bottles in the trailer helped slow the fire but it wasn't enough to save it.

No injuries were reported.

