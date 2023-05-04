Security threat leads to state website being sidelined

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state website that handles human resources tasks like timekeeping and training has been taken offline due to a "directed security threat."

That's according to a memo that was released to state employees on Tuesday from the Department of Administration's Enterprise IT Services Division.

The memo didn't outline what the threat was but is asking employees to protect information from "bad actors" by changing their passwords, not using the same password for multiple accounts, and not revealing their passwords to anyone else.

According to the memo, the external website address for the Nevada Employee Action and Timekeeping System, or NEATS, is currently not accessible. State officials said employees will need to be on the the state's network, SilverNet, in order to access the state's virtual private network to be able to use the programs they need.

There is no timeline on when the issue would be fixed and the site would be back online.

Channel 13 reached out to the governor's office for a statement but as of Wednesday night, we haven't heard back.