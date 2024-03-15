Second singer from Las Vegas to appear on American Idol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native Athena Jett will have her moment to shine on Sunday when her American Idol audition is set to air.

"My mom encouraged me to audition for American Idol. I've been singing for about 10 years and she's always really believed in me, even when I didn't believe in myself and she just wanted me to get out of my comfort zone with my jazz singing which is what I've been doing for years. She said, 'You know, give it a shot. Maybe they'll like it. If they don't, no harm done, but if they do, what an amazing experience,' and it really was," said Jett.

In a promo that started airing before the new season of the show began, judge and popstar Katy Perry says Jett's audition is one of her favorites of the season.

Part of it has to do with Jett's younger sister, Angelina, and the connection the two share.

In the promo, Angelina is heard interrupting the judges to share that her sister should sing a different song.

By the end of the audition, Perry is hugging Angelina and swinging her around in circles.

You can catch the full audition, and see if Athena Jett gets a golden ticket to continue on in the competition in Hollywood, this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 13.

If she does, she'll join another Las Vegas local, Mackenzie Sol.