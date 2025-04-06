Watch Now
'Second Chances': Hiring and resource event for former inmates set for April 10

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For HOPE For Prisoners, reentry means reintegration — not rejection. That's why on April 10, they are holding a Hiring & Resource Event for former inmates who served their time and are looking for work opportunities in our community.

April is the Month of Second Chances, a time for breaking down barriers and rebuilding lives. Events such as these aim to champion that.

  • When: Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Where: Billy Walters Center for Second Chances, 333 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106
  • Register: HOPEforPrisoners.org

"This event is more than just a 'job fair,' it's an opportunity to transform your life," a spokesperson for the event said the Channel 13.
Event organizers said attendees should come with resumes handy and dressed to impress. They said several employers will even be offering on-the-spot hires.

In addition to those immediate employment opportunities, event organizers also said there will be vocational training and vital community resources on offer such as a legal aid, counseling, housing assistance and more.

Other events happening during the Month of Second Chances

  • April 18 | April Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department HQ
  • April 25 | National Comeback Kids Panel Discussion at Red Rock Resort & Casino
  • April 26 | A Night of Second Chances Gala at Red Rock Resort & Casino

To learn more about these events and resources available, visit HOPEforPrisoners.org.

