LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second case of monkeypox has been reported to the Southern Nevada Health District, officials announced on Thursday.

As of this report, the district was still working to confirm whether the case is probable or confirmed. Officials said the case was reported in a male in his 30s who was diagnosed in another state. He has since returned to Clark County and is said to be isolating at home.

"The health district is in the initial stages of investigating this case and any contacts," a press release states.

It's been 10 days since the health district confirmed Clark County's first case of monkeypox. Outbreaks of the disease in other countries have prompted warnings from major health organizations, though the World Health Organization recently opted not to declare it a public health emergency.

Many in Las Vegas were split in reaction to the second case arriving in Southern Nevada.

"Knowing that it's around is a little bit stressful," said tourist Courtney Shoumaker. "Maybe I'll keep a little more distance."

Nicole Giverson, on the other hand, didn't care about the potential risks of a transmissible disease saying there was no reason to return to pandemic-like health precautions.

"I think the news is just trying to fear and pander and fear monger to the people of the United States of America," Giverson said, "and I think that's wrong."

Epidemiologists say monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores and bodily fluids or through contact with objects or fabric that have been used by someone who has the disease. It can also spread through sexual contact and prolonged face-to-face contact, officials said.

The disease is rare, officials said. Beginning symptoms of monkeypox are said to include:



fever

headache

muscle aches

exhaustion

swollen lymph nodes

rash — often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, including genitalia

The incubation period is typically between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. Illness from monkeypox typically lasts between two to four weeks, and is mild in most people.

Further, health officials in Southern Nevada said the overall risk of monkeypox in the U.S. is low. They advised people with "unknown rashes or lesions" to contact a health care provider and avoid sex until you've seen a doctor.

Those at risk of contracting the disease include people who have recently traveled internationally, who've had close contact with someone with monkeypox.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it was preparing nearly 300,000 monkeypox vaccines for high-risk individuals.