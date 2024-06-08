Second bridge connecting Laughlin to Bullhead City officially opens

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — A long-awaited second bridge connecting Laughlin to Bullhead City in Arizona has officially opened.

Residents got to take part of the historic milestone with a bridge grand opening Friday morning.

Clark County administered the construction of the 724-foot long bridge spanning the Colorado River, officially namedSilver Copper Crossing.

Construction on the $60.6 million project began in November 2021.

The 724-foot-long bridge sits 35 feet above the river with one lane of traffic in each direction along with a multi-use trail on the south side for bicyclists, runners, and pedestrians. According to the county, the bridge can be restriped to accommodate four lanes of traffic and the multi-use trail.

The bridge is located eight miles south of Laughlin's other bridge, which opened in 1987. There is a third, privately-maintained bridge, called Veterans Bridge, six miles south of the new structure that connects Fort Mohave, Arizona via Aztec Road with the land at the Avi Resort & Casino on the Nevada side.

