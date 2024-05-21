New bridge connecting Laughlin, Bullhead City named Silver Copper Crossing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new bridge connecting Laughlin to Bullhead City officially has a name.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners approved plans to name it Silver Copper Crossing.

The bridge is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, June 7.

Festivities are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Public safety vehicles along with class cars and Corvettes from local car clubs will be on display. Pinkbox Doughnuts will have free donuts and coffee while Kona Ice will provide free snow cones, while supplies last.

Country musician Tyler Halsey will also perform.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10. a.m. with remarks from Commissioner Michael Naft and Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico.

According to a press release, as the ribbon is cut, fire department boats in the river will spray their water cannons.

Festivities will then move to the Anderson Auto Group Field House on the Arizona side of the river, where the Laughlin Easy Street Band will perform live and several vendors will have food for purchase.

Construction on the $60.6 million project began in November 2021.

The 724-foot-long bridge sits 35 feet above the river with one lane of traffic in each direction along with a multi-use trail on the south side for bicyclists, runners, and pedestrians. According to the county, the bridge can be restriped to accommodate four lanes of traffic and the multi-use trail.

The bridge is located eight miles south of Laughlin's other bridge, which opened in 1987. There is a third, privately-maintained bridge, called Veterans Bridge, six miles south of the new structure that connects Fort Mohave, Arizona via Aztec Road with the land at the Avi Resort & Casino on the Nevada side.