Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews alerted authorities after discovering a second body while investigating a story.

The second male victim was found around Giles Street and Mandalay Bay Road, the same location a previous body was found.

Clark County Fire Department in tandem with the Clark County Coroner’s Office and Clark County Public Works removed debris before transporting the deceased to the Coroner’s Office.

