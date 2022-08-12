Watch Now
One person dead after getting caught in flood channel, police say

Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 14:08:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, near Mandalay Bay Road. LVMPD also confirmed that CCFD’s help was requested for the swift water rescue.

CCFD and LVMPD were able to get the person out of the flood channel and they were transported to University Medical Center, but they were declared deceased by medical personnel.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

