Seasonal trail closures in place at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several trails at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area have closed for the season.

The National Park Service said this will affect Goldstrike Canyon, White Rock Canyon and Trail, Arizona Hot Springs and Trail, Liberty Arch Trail, Lone Palm Trail, Sugar Loaf Trail, and the Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf areas. They add the Nevada and Arizona hot springs are still accessibly by water.

Those areas are scheduled to be closed for the summer and are scheduled to reopen on September 30.

Rangers said it's to keep visitors and staff safe due to higher temperatures, which they said can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke if trail visitors are not prepared. Lake Mead officials said this causes a demand for law enforcement and rescue assistance during some of the busiest times of the year for the park. They said it can also put rescue teams at risk by exposing them to triple-digit temperatures.

The National Park Service said the River Mountain Loop is also closed for resurfacing and crack repair.

That's from mile marker 11.5 to mile marker 20.5, which is scheduled to reopen on July 30.