Seasonal trail closures begin at Lake Mead. Here's a list of trails that will temporarily close

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is set for their seasonal closure of Goldstrike, Arizona Hot Springs, White Rock and Liberty Bell Arch trails beginning today, May 21.

The four trails near the Hoover Dam are rated "strenuous" because of their major elevation changes, steep grades and boulder climbs.

The closures are due to excessive heat and remoteness, with temperatures that can exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recently, in Grand Canyon National Park, a 74-year-old hiker died attempting to do the Rim-to-Rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim. His death is under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

The seasonal closures are meant to protect the public, as there have been heat illness and dehydration-related rescues in recent years, according to the National Park Service. It's also meant to protect rangers who do these dangerous rescues.

The trails will reopen in early fall when the daytime high at Willow Beach does not exceed 92 degrees Fahrenheit.