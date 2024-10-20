Seasonal jobs are on offer at The Cosmopolitan ice skating rink

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 'Tis the season to find a new job — especially if you're a teenager trying to pay for gifts during the holidays!

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is bringing what they're calling an exciting opportunity for local teenagers and anyone else looking for a seasonal job at their rooftop ice skating rink.

Job positions for the Skate Guard, Skate Attendants, or Skate Cashiers are looking to be filled. MGM Resorts, The Cosmopolitan's parent company, said employees can enjoy perks such as discounted shows and attractions and complimentary meals during each shift.

MGM Resorts also said the job offerings have flexible schedules around school obligations as well as opportunities for tuition reimbursement.

A hiring event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 980 Kelly Johnson Drive, Las Vegas.

You must be 16 years old or older to apply.

How to attend