Search continues for missing woman at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KTNV) — The search now enters day ten as National Park Service officials continue to look for a missing woman at Grand Canyon National Park.

Martha Overholser was visiting the park from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, a town that straddles the border between the United States and Canada.

According to the National Park Service, the 66-year-old was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon's South Rim on Dec. 10 and she "failed to return on a commercial bus tour."

Authorities believe that she walked west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

She is described as being 5'2" and 110 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Park Service ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.