Search continues for missing hiker, extreme heat approaches Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High heat is expected in the valley starting Tuesday, worry grows as search and rescue crews still try to locate a missing hiker.

75-year-old Rock Stanley, has been missing for nearly seven days.

“I’m back in Texas now, but my heart is still there," said Kenneth Stanley, son of Rock. "My mind is still there and I don’t know when that’s going to change.”

Las Vegas metro, Red Rock Search & Rescue, civil air patrol, and the National Guard have spent the last six days searching for Stanley, and will continue this week.

But with extreme heat, their crews will only search in the early hours of the morning, according to Red Rock, for their own safety.

Anyone with information regarding Rock Stanley and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.