Search continues for missing 33-year-old Kelsey Pittman, car found outside of Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — Inyo County Sheriff's Office and the Death Valley National Park Service need your help finding a missing person whose car was found in Slab City in February 2024.

The car belongs to 33-year-old Kelsey Pittman from North Carolina. Her vehicle is a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR with North Carolina plates. Deputies and park rangers searched the area for Kelsey and couldn't locate anyone.

Deputies continued to check on the car and would run the license plates several times throughout several months to see if Kelsey was reported as a missing person, but those inquiries came back showing no signs of her being reported missing, according to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

Throughout the months, authorities continued to search for Pittman using the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, drones, tracing/cadaver dogs and certified trackers, but couldn't find anything.

Sheriff's Deputies also spoke with Pittman's mother, who reported Pittman as a missing person. Pittman's mother says the last time anyone had contact with Pittman was in November 2024, when she had contact with law enforcement in Utah.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office Kelsey Pittman

Pittman is a Caucasian female, with blonde strawberry hair, hazel eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Kelsey Pittman is asked to contact Investigator Howard at (760) 937-3234.

