School staff confiscates gun at Tom Williams Elementary School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School staff confiscated a gun from a student at Tom Williams Elementary School on Wednesday.

Channel 13 received the letter that was sent out to parents from the principal of Tom Williams Elementary, Carrie Reasbeck.

The incident was reported to CCSD police for investigation.

The letter states that they cannot comment on individual students but have followed appropriate action.

While we can not discuss individual student matters, all CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate action will be taken.





In the letter, they stressed discussing school safety with students including reporting or sharing information with an adult if they feel unsafe.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app.