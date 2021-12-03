School district says rumors of threat to Centennial High School 'unsubstantiated'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District says rumors of a threat made to Centennial High School in northwest Las Vegas are "unsubstantiated."

13 Action News reached out to the district Friday morning after obtaining an email reportedly sent out to parents shortly before 7:30 a.m.

In the email, the principal says safety is his top priority and promises to keep parents informed of important issues within the school community. He goes on to say the Clark County School District Police Department investigated rumors on social media of the possible threat to the school and determined it was "unsubstantiated."

The email sent to parents noted that students and their guardians can report any perceived threats through SafeVoice, to a school administrator or to law enforcement.

To report a threat through the SafeVoice reporting system call 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), visit safevoicenv.org or download the free mobile app.

Or for immediate assistance, call CCSD Police Department dispatch at 702-799-5411.

