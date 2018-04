LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A major announcement from the family of one of the teens killed in a horrific crash over spring break.

Dylan Mack, AJ Rossi and Brooke Hawley were killed at Huntington Beach when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their car.

Brooke Hawley's parents spoke to media for the first time Tuesday. They established a scholarship fund in her honor.

Brooke Hawley loved to play soccer. Now her parents want to see other girls get the same opportunity to play like Brooke.

The family has set up a go fund me account to raise money for a soccer scholarship to be given to a Las Vegas resident. Their goal right now is to raise $15,000.

Brooks parents say they have been in talks with UNLV regarding the scholarship. There are no solid plans yet but they intend to keep the scholarship going to help as many girls as they can.

Right now their target is to help one local girl and eventually, the scholarship will grow and allow them to sponsor kids and youth soccer in our community.