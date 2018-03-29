3 Las Vegas teenagers killed in fiery California crash

Three local teenagers were killed in a fiery crash in California very early Thursday morning.

It is believed that the teens were killed by a 27-year-old woman named Bani Duarte who was driving under the influence, according to ABC7.





It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the Pacific Highway in Huntington Beach. Police say that it appears Duarte hit the vehicle the teens were in while it was stopped at a red light. She was arrested by the Huntington Beach Police Department.

A fourth person was transported to a nearby trauma center and is currently believed to be stable.

Two male teens and one female teenager were killed. The identities of the teens have not been released.

A coach at Centennial High School has confirmed that the teens were students. He says that they were are seniors and student athletes and were in California on spring break. 13 Action News is working on gathering more information.

