LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scammers are targeting people with missing pets by claiming their pet is at The Animal Foundation or the vet, claiming they need emergency surgery and requesting permission and payment.

Anyone who gets a call like this is urged not to share personal information or send money.

You can verify with the Animal Foundation by calling their Pet Support hotline at 702-955-5932. The team is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.