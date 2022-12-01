Save the horse, ride the shuttle as NFR offers free rides to the rodeo

The rodeo is back in town! If you travel along Tropicana or Paradise outside of the Thomas and Mack Center, you can expect traffic to be busy.

NFR brings hundreds-of-thousands of spectators to Las Vegas, and according to Paul Woody VP of Business Development for PRCA says this year they're expecting a record turnout.

“The number we use is about 380,000 and I think we blew that number away for the 10 days of attendees coming to the city and coming to the rodeo. It’s an exciting time to be a cowboy, an exciting time to wear a cowboy hat, and we’re excited to be in in Las Vegas,“ said Woody.

"Cowboy town" as NFR attendees call it, brings out the greatest cowboys from all over the country. Woody says performing at NFR is a lifetime achievement for many young hopefuls.

"Some of these guys it’s their first time and it’s the culmination of their career. They dreamt about this since they were kids and they threw that first looper they got on the back of Brahman for the first time and being able to come and be in front of 18,000 folks at the Thomas and Mack Center is a dream come true,” said Woody.

The LVCVA is offering shuttle services for those wanting to attend. Tickets can be found on the NFR experience website, and the best part is they're free!

"There are Shuttles from 20 or 30 strip properties to alleviate that opportunity to, to sit in traffic. We moved the start time of the rodeo to 5:45 p.m. and that’s impactful when you’re trying to get here and everybody else is trying to do their 9-to-5 job across the town."

If that doesn’t work for you, save the horse and ride the monorail instead. Trains arrive every few minutes, but you do have to pay, however, the Las Vegas Monorail is offering Cowboy Christmas attendees exclusive fare discounts.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are urging folks to get there early.

For more information on transportation to NFR you can click here.