LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to nonprofit, Save Red Rock, visitors to Red Rock Canyon are seeing an uptick in oversized trucks on the popular scenic road SR-159, creating hazardous conditions for cyclists and other recreational users.

WATCH | Why this nonprofit is reporting unauthorized trucks on SR-159

'Save Red Rock' asks public to help spot illegal truck traffic

Now, the advocacy group is asking the public to help with reporting. If you're out recreating and see a possible unauthorized crossing, you can report it here.

"If even 1% of the people recreating out here submit what they see, that's going to be huge in terms of determining the size of the problem," said Erik Klausen, an executive board member with Save Red Rock.

"Let us know so we can start actually documenting what the numbers are and try to compare that to what it used to be in the past," he said, explaining that data helps validate the issue to lawmakers.

At the entrance to the route in Summerlin West, a sign indicates the weight restriction of 13 tons, but Klausen said the warning isn't enough to deter some commercial vehicles from using the Red Rock Canyon Road as a shortcut.

"The only signage that exists to let you know that this it is restricted to 26,000 pounds or less is too late. There's no place for a trucker to turn around," Klausen said.

SR-159 is already a difficult passage, as it is narrow with just two lanes.

The shoulders function as bike lanes, winding through the scenic area from Desert Foothills Drive in Summerlin West to Blue Diamond.

"There's not a day that goes by that you're not going to see dozens of people out riding," Klausen said.

As an avid road cyclist himself, Klausen has experienced the truck traffic problem firsthand. "I got stuck behind a truck using it as a through route," he explained. "It's just a tight road, it's hilly, it's windy. It's not ideal for those big trucks. It's a lot harder to stop an 80,000 pound truck than people think it is."

The road presents multiple challenges for large vehicles with all the traffic. Wildlife frequently crosses the pavement, and drivers often make U-turns to capture scenic views or leave their hiking destinations.

"The worst case scenario happened back in 2005. Metro Police Officer Don Albietz was out riding by the end of the Red Rock loop and was hit and killed by a truck driver," Klausen said.

The current 13-ton weight restriction stems from tragedy. But with the recreation area more popular than ever, Klausen said additional attention and enforcement is needed.

Local perspective

Las Vegas local and avid mountain biker Chris Boice told Channel 13 he's seen some rough conditions on the road, especially with drivers going past the speed limit.

"It's hideous sometimes, and most people want to drive too fast. The speed limit is 50 and I see people doing 65 and kind of doing unsafe passes. I've seen several accidents, a rollover."

Boice said he no longer cycles on the road due to safety concerns. "In fact, I won't even do it anymore. I have a very expensive road bike that sits in my garage on the trainer, because I'm scared to death to come out here and ride."

Mine-related traffic

Keep in mind, commercial trucks are permitted on a portion of SR-159 between the gypsum mine and the haul road for the mine.

"A lot of the big square box trucks that you see, especially between the 159,160 junction and where we are right now [Blue Diamond Village] is mine-related traffic," Klausen explained.

Still, he said unauthorized trucks are going past that point.

"Those are the trucks that we're concerned about, because they're heading into—the most congested, the most traffic, the hardest to park, the hardest to turn around, the hardest to stop, the hardest to slow down—that part of the route," Klausen said.

Improvements to Red Rock Canyon Road

Relief may be on the way for cyclists and other recreational users. When contacted about plans to improve access and safety on Red Rock Canyon Road, a spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Transportation said plans for an 18-mile paved path through the area are on tap.

The "Legacy Trail" will parallel State Route 159 and crews are expected to begin with construction later this spring. The new trail aims to provide a safer alternative for cyclists and pedestrians enjoying the scenic area.

This article was adapted for online platforms with the assistance of AI tools and has been reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our journalistic standards.