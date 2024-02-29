SAT goes digital: Clark High grad offers free class to help students navigate the change

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students across the Las Vegas Valley will trade in their no. 2 two pencils and scantrons for a tablet or laptop when they take a digital version of the SAT, making its debut March 9.

Ahead of that date, Shaan Patel, a Clark High School graduate and test prep expert, is holding a free workshop and book launch to get students and their parents ready.

"Everyone thinks 'Oh, the paper-based SAT is now just going to be on a computer.' Not true. The whole format is changing. There's new, unique question types. It's going adaptive."

He said as students get more correct answers, the questions will get harder.

He said the test is also getting cut down from three hours to two, with less than 100 questions.

"I think it's going to be a much easier, student-friendly exam, the new digital SAT, but it doesn't mean that it's easy," said Patel. "I'll try to talk to as many people as I can about test preparation, college admissions, scholarships."

And with a number of colleges reinstating standardized testing requirements, he says preparation is key.

"MIT, Dartmouth; Yale just did it the other day," said Patel. "That's the biggest takeaway. These exams are super important."

The book launch is taking place at Worre Studios on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas and is available for people to participate digitally or in person.

It is free, but you must register.