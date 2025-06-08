SANITHRIFT OUTLET to open in Primm, offering more discounts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're strapped for cash and want to save on clothing, SANITHRIFT will be opening a SANITHRIFT OUTLET on Saturday, June 14, offering prices up to 80% lower than their standard locations.

The new 30,000 square feet outlet will offer women's, men's and kids' clothing with departments for denim, antique furniture and other unique discoveries. Some essentials like tees will be starting at .99 cents.

“We built SANITHRIFT for moments like this - when people need more for less and a place that makes life feel a little easier, a little lighter, and a lot more affordable,” says the SANITHRIFT team.

The SANITHRIFT OUTLET is a 20-minute drive outside the city located at 32100 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Primm, Nevada.