Salvation Army spreads Christmas cheer to hundreds of local homeless shelter residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Christmas just days away, the Salvation Army is bringing the holiday spirit to those in the community experiencing homelessness.

On Friday, the organization surprised the nearly 400 residents staying at their shelter in North Las Vegas.

"Any opportunity that we can have to bring a little bit of normalcy and then helping them feel loved and helping them feel seen by the community, it brings them up and elevates them," said Major Maggie Laubach with the Salvation Army.

During the event, people received food, hot drinks, warm gloves, hats and students even sang Christmas music for the people staying at the shelter.

Laubach said she hopes they can provide a sense of family to those in need.

"It is a privilege to be able to come alongside someone who is probably feeling a little bit left behind by society. We want them to know that they are loved," she added.

For Patty Matthews, receiving help from the Salvation army has been a blessing. She said a lot of the strangers she met through the organization have become family to her.

"I've had a lot of issues with family in the past," said Matthews. "There's more family here than there is in the outside."

She said the organization has really helped her get back on her feet.

"It's been interesting. I've got all my resources and my IDs, taking classes and going through churches on the outside," said Matthews.

She said the help is a weight off her shoulders.

The Salvation Army is able to help people like Matthews and hundreds of others thanks to their Red Kettle Campaign. It's the largest fundraiser for the organization.

"The money collected during the Red Kettle goes toward programs and services during the Christmas season, as well as programs throughout the year," Laubach said.

She said the organization is roughly 30% away from achieving its $250,000 goal. They have one more day to make it happen.

"If you pass by the kettle, please donate," added Laubach.

Laubach said if they don't make it to their goal, they won't let that slow them down from helping the community.

"We try so hard to not have services and programs affected. We might have to do some cutbacks in other areas. We also have some faithful donors who come alongside us even after the Christmas season," said Laubach.