Sahara unveiling newly remodeled Marra Tower suites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sahara is giving guests a first look after remodeling Marra Tower Suites.

According to casino officials, it's part of a property-wide transformation that's estimated to cost more than $200 million.

"Sahara Las Vegas epitomizes the timeless soul of Las Vegas, including a commitment to stunning design, impeccable service and an unparalleled guest experience," said Paul Hobson, general manager of Sahara. "We can't wait to welcome guests to this new level of opulence, where every stay is transformed into an unforgettable experience."

A press release states each suite has details like brass inlays and marble accents as well as upgraded amenities like a Nespresso machine, dual rain-head and handheld shower system, and blackout draperies.

Marra Tower Suites start at 360 square feet all the way up to 1,075 square feet.

Casino officials said other projects included in $200 million renovations, which were announced in January, include new eateries including Balla Italian Soul, The Noodle Den, and Chickie's & Pete's as well as the AZILO Ultra Pool and Ultra Lounge, a purpose-built theater for Magic Mike Live, and a porte-cochere fronting the Las Vegas Strip.