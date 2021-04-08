Watch
Safety plan for Las Vegas Electric Daisy Carnival in May rejected

Joe Buglewicz/Las Vegas News Bureau
Electronic Daisy Carnival performers entertain the crowd on Friday May 18, 2018 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. EDC is the largest dance festival in North America. CREDIT: Joe Buglewicz/Las Vegas News Bureau
PHOTOS: 2018 Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas
Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 08, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The plan submitted by the organizers of the Electric Daisy Carnival has been denied.

The Nevada Department of Business and Industry has confirmed that they denied the safety plan for the giant, three-day music festival because it did not comply with Directive 041 requirements related to capacity or social distancing.

They also confirmed that a new plan has not been submitted at this time.

This year’s festival is scheduled for May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Insomniac CE Pasquale Rotella said last month that it could be pushed back to November if necessary and that he would provide an update on April 8 or sooner.

The plan that was submitted said festival goers would be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. It also said there would be COVID-19 detection dogs and all attendees would have to wear masks. Additionally, rapid tests will be available at the festival if necessary and all employees will also be required to be vaccinated or to pass a COVID-19 test.

13 Action News has reached out to Insomniac for comment.

