Safety is top of mind as St. Patrick's Day festivities kick-off at Fremont Street, Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — St. Patrick's Day festivities are underway at the Fremont Street Experience, and safety is top of mind for popular attractions in downtown Las Vegas.

"From concerts in the streets to gambling at the casino it's been a good time," said Zack Hurley.

Hurley and his friends flew to Las Vegas to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in downtown Las Vegas.

"We're definitely hanging out on Fremont Street all day," he said. "Have a good time, after that, we'll see what happens."

St. Patrick's Day is the most celebrated holiday of the year at Fremont Street Experience and thousands are expected to celebrate downtown on Friday. One downtown Irish pub, Hennessy Tavern says they've been preparing for the holiday since January and hope everything goes smoothly.

"The event starts today, we call it 'St. Practice Day'," said Regional Manager Andrew Northam.

Northam says they expect to see thousands of visitors during Fremont Street Experience's four-day Shamrock Bash. Management says to help keep things in order they scheduled additional staff and hired 20 extra security guards.

"Fremont Street Experience has gone a great job keeping the area safe with their security and plus an increase of metro has really helped the past year and a half," said Northam.

While safety is a top priority for many, some people say they're just looking to celebrate the rich Irish culture and have a good time.

"I'm excited about the music, the vibes, and Celtic culture and the bagpipes," said a Las Vegas tourist.

Fremont Street Experience Shamrock Bash ends March 20th. More festivities happening at Fremont Street can be viewed here.