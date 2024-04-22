Safety improvements coming to Sahara Avenue amid rise in crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New safety improvements are coming to a stretch of Sahara Avenue amid a rise in crashes.

As part of the Channel 13 Traffic Survival Guide, we are taking a closer look at how this project might impact your commute.

Sahara Avenue connects the east and west side of the valley. It's a busy roadway that has seen a rise in crashes, but soon Nevada Department of Transportation will introduce new safety measures.

“I think it’ll help reduce the accidents," said Victor Cintro, who drives Sahara Avenue often.

Work on the safety improvements is already underway along an approximately four-mile stretch of Sahara Avenue between Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

That includes the addition of new medians and islands, pedestrian signals and safety barriers to encourage people to use sidewalks and crosswalks.

Many drivers familiar with the road tell Channel 13 they believe the changes are necessary.

“People will just walk right in front of you and you’d have to slam on your breaks and be aware of hitting them," Cintro said.

“Sahara is a busy street, probably one of the busiest streets. It’s probably needed, there’s probably a lot of people that are not paying attention," said Las Vegas resident Andrew Bryant.

Some said it's not just pedestrians that are the issue; it's the drivers themselves, who are going too fast.

“Everyday I get out on Sahara Avenue, somebody runs a light," Cintro said.

According to traffic data, NDOT says there were 1,665 crashes on the four-mile stretch alone, from 2012- 2017.

State fatal data from the Office of Traffic Safety shows as of April 11, 81 people have died on Clark County roads since the beginning of the year. That's compared to 49 last year by the same point.

Pedestrian traffic deaths are also on the rise this year. The same data shows 33 pedestrian traffic deaths this year compared to 17 last year by the same point.

The hope is that this project will help reduce those numbers.

An NDOT representative told Channel 13 the project is effectively done now. Most of the construction work was completed last year.

NDOT said crews paused for the winter, then finished the final paving and striping last week. Soon the new signals will be operational.