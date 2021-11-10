Safety concerns for large events, festivals after Astroland tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The tragedy at Astroworld brings about many questions regarding safety at large events.

Newly filed lawsuits are placing the blame on the artist and the concert organizers.

Entertainment industry professionals say events like what happened at Astroworld are rare.

Dave Brooks, the senior director of live music and touring for Billboard Magazine, says both fans and the artists have safety responsibilities but artists have more control over a large crowd.

Brooks said, "I think an artist's responsibility is to feel the energy, you know, of the audience and to basically to understand that they control the mood and the overall tone of the festival. And if things start to feel dangerous... It's the artist's job to, to basically, kind of try to help calm things down to kind of help lower the energy"

He also says concertgoers are responsible for keeping each other safe.

It's also important for everyone in the crowd to recognize when things may not be going right.

Brooks tells us concert promoters have a lot of safety measures in place and what happened this weekend is rare.

Suggestions for attending a large event:

