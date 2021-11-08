Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas performance after incident in Houston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rapper Travis Scott says he will reportedly no longer headline an upcoming music festival in Las Vegas after a deadly trampling incident took place during his performance in Houston last Friday.

ABC News and Variety both report that Scott has canceled his scheduled headliner performance at the Day N Vegas music festival that was set to take place on Saturday.

Variety reported that it spoke to sources who say Scott was too distraught to play.

Monday's report comes after Scott and entertainment company Live Nation and several other entities were mentioned in a lawsuit linked to that Astroworld music festival incident.

Eight people were killed and 25 people were hospitalized amid Scott's performance at Astroworld.

In a press conference Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that an investigation into the tragedy was ongoing.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions. Over the next several days, several weeks — could be even longer — we'll take an in-depth look at everything that took place," Turner said.

Over the weekend, Scott took to his Instagram story to address the situation. Though the video expired after 24 hours, it has since been shared on other platforms, like YouTube, by fans and media outlets.

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that were lost last night," Scott said. "We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time. You know, my fans really mean the world to me, and I always just want to leave them with a positive experience, and any time I can make out anything that's going on, you know I stop the show, and you know, help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

