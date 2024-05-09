SafeNest asking for luggage donations as families prepare to move out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SafeNest is asking for the community's help to donate luggage, which will go to families in need.

The organization provides emergency shelter for domestic abuse survivors and their families as well as a 24/7 crisis hotline, counseling, advocacy, and prevention education.

Ten families are preparing to leave SafeNest's shelter and need luggage, suitcases, and travel bags.

"When you're on a journey, you need luggage," SafeNest Chief Executive Officer Liz Ortenburger said. "We have several families who are moving out and we don't want them carrying their belongings in plastic bags. Giving them suitcases will help elevate them from shelter to success."

In addition to luggage, Ortenburger said one family of five also needs children's beds.

Donations can be dropped off at SafeNest's headquarters located at 3900 Meadows Lane.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can visit SafeNest's website or call and text the 24/7 domestic violence hotline at 702-646-4981.