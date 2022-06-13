RV sales are hot despite high gas prices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer is here and your travel plans may be shifting a bit due to record-high gas prices. But despite the pain at the pump, many are not only hitting the open road, they're doing it in style.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with a local expert who says, RV sales are booming.

"Everybody wants to RV," says Ronnie Corwin, General Manager of Johnnie Walker RV on Boulder Highway.

HIGH DEMAND

In his 12 years in the industry, Corwin says, he's never seen demand like this.

"It does surprise me. It doesn't surprise me that people love it, but it surprises me how busy we still are," says Corwin.

According to the RV Industry Association, RV shipments across the country have gone up by about $200,000 from 2020 to 2021, and this year continues to break records.

"They still are hot from the COVID craze. I mean, gas prices are still going up. So we thought we were going to slow down. But the overall cost of traveling in an RV is still way cheaper than going into a hotel," says Corwin.

Alan Richman just bought his fifth RV in the last 25 years and isn't wasting time. He and his wife are leaving town in two weeks.

"We go every year to Mammoth and we're planning a two week vacation in Mammoth, which we are excited to go to," says Richman.

The national average for a gallon of gas is about $5. But Alan says he loves not having to pay for a hotel room.

"I sleep in my own bed and I wake up to birds singing and it's just gorgeous outside when you go camping," says Richman.

NUMEROUS FEATURES

Corwin points out today's travel trailers, motorhomes and fifth wheels are far from roughing it. These behemoths come with air conditioning, solar power, a kitchen, bathroom, and plenty of sleeping space.

Best of all, Ronnie says RVs are bringing families together.

"You're all staying under the same roof. You're eating lunch together, eating dinner together. You know, there's no other choices. You get rid of all the technology, all the iPads, everything like that, and you get to enjoy each other," says Corwin.