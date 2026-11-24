LAS VEGAS — Drivers traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California over Thanksgiving weekend should prepare for heavy traffic and possible delays, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The RTC expects significant congestion on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California state line on Saturday and Sunday. Traffic could be more than double what is typical for a weekend.

The agency recommends avoiding the busiest travel periods if possible. Those include Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers heading northbound from California into Las Vegas on Wednesday may also encounter increased traffic. However, the RTC does not anticipate longer travel times or significant delays.

The RTC is also reminding bus riders about schedule changes during the holiday.

Transit service will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday, and Thursday will follow a Sunday schedule. Friday will follow a Saturday schedule.

Some riders said they are not planning to travel during the holiday weekend and are hoping to avoid the traffic altogether.

The RTC encourages drivers to check traffic conditions before leaving and sign up for traffic alerts through its website.

Bus riders can check the rideRTC app or visit rtcsnv.com for the latest route information, schedules and service updates.