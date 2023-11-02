RTC unveils million-dollar electric busses in zero emissions push

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is one step closer to achieving its goal of having a zero-emission fleet by 2050.

RTC announced Wednesday morning the addition of four battery electric buses to its fleet.

Several local officials were on hand to unveil one of the new buses, including Democratic Representative Dina Titus; RTC Board Chair and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones; RTC CEO M.J. Maynard; NV Energy Vice President of Integrated Energy Services Marie Steele; and Nevada Conservation League Executive Director Kristee Watson.

"We have been talking about bringing a zero-emission fleet to Southern Nevada. We actually have a plan to do that by 2050 with available funding. Today, we actually have four new battery electric buses--- they are zero-emission vehicles," said MJ Maynard, Chief Executive Officer for RTC. "We look forward to introducing them into the community."

The announcement comes after RTC unveiled the state's first hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in August.

The four battery electric buses will be up and running starting Thursday.

"People will be surprised by how quiet the bus is," said Maynard. " It's so quiet that you won't even hear it arrive."

RTC said the buses were funded by 5307 Formula Fund and NV Energy’s Economic Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan (ERTEP) grants.

According to Maynard, each of the 40-foot buses costs roughly a million dollars, which is approximately $300,000 more than the diesel-fueled buses.

"While it is a little bit more, we do anticipate a lot of operational savings. Compared to a diesel bus, a battery electric bus, there are no fuel, there are no fluids, we anticipate that it will be a savings overall," said Maynard.

RCT and other community leaders said the zero-emission buses will not only have a significant impact on reducing air pollution but will also benefit low-income communities.

"Where you find areas that there is less green space, there is more traffic congestion, more cars, there is going to be more health impacts," added Maynard. "We are going to ensure that that we are going to be utilizing these zero-emission buses in those areas that are in the low-income communities of color to ensure that, again, we are doing our part in reducing our carbon footprint and it really does provide a healthy environment for those communities."

"Moving toward no emissions is great because often you find buses in areas that are areas of color that have higher asthma rates, for example, and children with respiratory problems, so it will contribute to the health of our district," said Congresswoman Titus. "Also, this is a main corridor across the valley and across district one, so it will help move people to work, to play, to school all while helping with the air quality."

Meantime, people we spoke with are excited about the new buses and can't wait to ride them.

"It’s going to be peaceful it seems like. I am excited to ride one," said Carlos Bridges.

For more information on the electric buses, click here.

