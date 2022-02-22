Las Vegas bus schedule changing due to pandemic-related issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will be switching to a Saturday schedule on weekdays due to pandemic-related issues and labor shortages.

This means people who rely on public transportation to get to school, work and medical appointments will have fewer options and less flexibility starting Tuesday.

All 39 routes will be switched to a Saturday schedule, which comes out to a 12% reduction in buses on the road.

RTC officials are apologizing for the inconvenience, asking customers not to blame their driver who is likely covering extra shifts.

The agency is dealing with an industry-wide shortage of drivers. It says the change in service helps the agency train new drivers while keeping the drivers they have healthy.

Also starting Tuesday, the RTC is celebrating its customers for their continued patience by hosting pop-up events and giving away prizes.

Pop-up events are as scheduled:

—Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

—Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.

Learn more about the daily schedule changes here.