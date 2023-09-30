RTC officials asking for feedback on proposed transit fare and payment options

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is putting together a report on fare equity for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

As part of their report, RTC officials are asking for the public's feedback on a $4 Deuce on the Strip single-ride fare offered in the rideRTC app for tourists, paying for fare on board buses with credit or debit cards, and an account-based ticketing option where customers can pre-load a card.

"A fare equity analysis is an important assessment to ensure that any changes we make to our fare and payment structure do not have an unequal impact on minority and low-income populations," said RTC Chief Executive Officer M.J. Maynard. "We want to hear from anyone and everyone who rides or may ride the RTC transit system. Your input will help us plan for easier, more convenient and equitable payment options."

The public is invited to make comments in person during the RTC Board Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12. That's scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers, located at 55 South Grand Central Parkway.

You can also weigh in by completing an online survey. According to RTC officials, they will raffle off 15-day passes and two tickets to the Dec. 4 Vegas Golden Knights game vs. the St. Louis Blues once the public comment period closes on Nov. 3.